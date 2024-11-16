Hotels determine check-in, check-out times, choice up to users - Saarani

GERIK: The check-in and check-out procedures for hotels and guesthouses in Perak are determined by the premises themselves, with no policies or guidelines set by the state government regarding this issue, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

However, he said that any implications resulting from such arrangements must be fully borne by the premises’ owners.

“Typically, check-in is at 2 pm and check-out is at noon. Now, there are some owners who set check-in at 4 pm and check-out at 11 am.

“We want to make it clear that these arrangements are decided by the owners, and visitors will make their own choices based on what they find most worthwhile. Hence, profits or losses will ultimately fall on the owners themselves,“ he said.

He was speaking at a press conference after officiating the Closing Ceremony of the Engagement Session with Tourism Industry Operators in the Lenggong District at the Tasik Raban Resort here yesterday.

On Oct 23, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing explained that matters related to guesthouses and accommodations, including the regulation of operating procedures, fall under the jurisdiction of the state government.

Tiong mentioned that his ministry would also engage with state governments, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), and local authorities (PBT) to consider the inclusion of provisions for licensing and regulation of hotel operating procedures in the Tourism Industry Act 1992 (Act 482).

In another development, Saarani expressed the state government’s highest appreciation to renowned cartoonist Datuk Lat, who received the ninth National Artist Award at the 2024 Seri Negara Awards ceremony yesterday.

He added that the award not only brings pride to the state of Perak but also showcases the distinction possessed by Lat, whose real name is Mohd Nor Khalid.

Yesterday, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, presented the award to the native of Gopeng, who also received a cash prize of RM60,000, a certificate, a trophy and a set of national attire.