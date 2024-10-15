PETALING JAYA: A housewife was charged with three counts of murder at the Dungun magistrates’ court today in relation to an accident which killed three Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Dungun students while seriously injuring another.

Norizan Ismail, 49, was accused of causing the deaths of Akmal Tukirin, 25, Ku Adib Aizad Ku Azmi, 20, and Khairil Anuar Jamaluddin, 20 on Jalan Pantai, in front of UiTM Dungun, at 7.35pm on October 9.

According to Berita Harian, no plea was recorded from Norizan after the charges were read to her before magistrate Nur Amira Fatihah Osman as the case falls under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The charges which fall under Section 302 of the Penal Code could see Norizan face the death penalty or imprisonment between 30 to 40 years if found guilty of the offence.

Nur Amirah then ordered a mental evaluation for Norizan at Hospital Permai Johor Bahru and set November 7 for next mention of the case.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutors Azizan Abdullah and Nur Azhani Azman, while Norizan was represented by Nur Farahin Shazlin Redhuan Shah Edwin.

Additionally, Norizan is also expected to face another charge at the Kuala Terengganu sessions court.

ALSO READ:

Dungun crash tragedy: Woman driver’s remand extended by two days

UiTM Dungun student accident: Father of injured victim forgives suspect’s family