PHNOM PENH: Malaysia and Cambodia plan to collaborate and explore untapped potentials in tourism, which is a key revenue-generating sector for both countries.

During a meeting with Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet urged both governments to explore opportunities to bolster tourism between the two countries.

“Both sides (need) to explore opportunities for sub-national tourism cooperation, such as city-to-city and province-to-province partnerships and to further promote mutual understanding and cultural exchange,” Manet told the visiting minister during the meeting at the Peace Palace on Thursday, reported state media Agence Kampuchea Presse.

Tiong was leading a delegation to promote Visit Malaysia 2026 to the Cambodian market.

Both ministers acknowledged the importance of tourism in fostering economic development and regional connectivity.

Tiong also made a courtesy call to Senate President Hun Sen at the Senate Palace in Phnom Penh.

The former prime minister echoed the need for Cambodia and Malaysia to explore the untapped potential of tourism, for example, by increasing direct flights to Siem Reap and Sihanoukville, reported the state media.