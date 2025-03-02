PETALING JAYA: The 50-year-old man who slapped his wife at a Kota Warisan shopping mall acted so because she had taken too long to purchase chicken rice.

According to Sinar Harian, Sepang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, said that investigations found that at the time of the incident, the victim was buying chicken rice inside the shopping mall.

“She was allegedly late in coming out, which angered the suspect, leading him to slap her,“ he was quoted as saying.

The suspect who was arrested on Saturday has been remanded for three days for further investigation.

READ MORE: Woman slapped by husband in mall, cops record statement

“The suspect was believed to have been sleeping in his car while in hiding before being tracked down by the police.”

A 29-second ‘live’ video went viral showing a woman walking out of the mall and upon arriving at the exit of the premises, the man suddenly slapped the woman in the face in public.

On Jan 26, Norhizam through a statement had confirmed receiving a report lodged by the women’s younger sibling and produced the video clip showing the woman being slapped by the man.

ALSO READ: Police looking for man who slapped his wife in Sepang