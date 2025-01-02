Husband who slapped wife in public arrested

SEPANG: A video clip that went viral showing a 50-year-old man slapping his wife at a shopping mall in Kota Warisan near here, resulted in the man being arrested today.

Sepang district police chief ACP Norhizam Bahaman said the man was arrested in front of a clinic in Kota Warisan at 10am this morning.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

“The man will be brought to court tomorrow for a remand order,“ he said in a statement today.

The media had earlier reported that a man slapped his 35-year-old wife and his actions were recorded and uploaded live on social media.

Earlier, a 29-second ‘live’ video went viral showing a woman walking out of the mall and upon arriving at the exit of the premises, the man suddenly slapped the woman in the face in public.

On Jan 26, Norhizam through a statement had confirmed receiving a report lodged by the women’s younger sibling and produced the video clip showing the woman being slapped by the man.

