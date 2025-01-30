PETALING JAYA: Police have recorded the statement from the woman who was slapped by her husband at a shopping mall in Kota Warisan.

Sepang district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Norhizam Bahaman, stated that the woman’s statement was taken at the Sepang district police headquarters(IPD) at 8pm on Monday.

He added that the investigation is ongoing, and the police are still actively searching for the woman’s husband.

“It is understood that after the incident, the man took his wife and child to stay in Nilai before sending them home.

“However, the husband left the house again and has not returned as of now,“ he told Sinar Harian on Wednesday.

It was reported on Monday that the police received a report made by the victim’s brother.

The complainant confirmed the woman who was slapped is his 35-year-old sister, while the man who slapped her is her husband, aged in his 50s.

The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code and Section 18 of the Domestic Violence Act 1994.

Earlier, a 29-second video went viral, showing a woman walking out of the shopping mall while holding a plastic bag before a man approaches her and slaps her in public.