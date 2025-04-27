PETALING JAYA: Malaysia’s creative industry received a fresh boost with the launch of Idea Live Arena, which is expected to serve as a catalyst for regional entertainment, said National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chief executive officer Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib Azmir.

Azmir said the Idea Live Arena, located at 3 Damansara shopping mall here and with a capacity to accommodate up to 7,000 guests, would not only enhance Malaysia’s ability to host large-scale events but also align with the nation’s aspirations to position itself as a regional hub for the entertainment and creative industries.

“I am excited to see the emergence of a modern venue like Idea Live Arena here in Petaling Jaya, one of the most culturally rich cities in Malaysia.

“This venue is fully equipped with the latest facilities and has the potential to become a stage for international-scale concerts and exhibitions,“ he said during his officiating speech.

The venue was developed by Superstar Arena Holdings Sdn Bhd with an investment of RM40 million, involving structural upgrades, renovations and the installation of world-class audio, lighting and visual systems.

He said that the launch of the venue coincides with the implementation of the new Concert and Event in Malaysia Incentives (CEMI) programme by the Ministry of Communications, aimed at attracting more international events to Malaysia while supporting the organisation of local events.

“With the CEMI incentive, we hope that more organisers will bring international concerts and entertainment events to Malaysia, thereby boosting the economy through the tourism, hospitality and entertainment sectors,“ he said.

Azmir added that the Idea Live Arena is already almost fully booked until the end of this year, reflecting strong demand for physical concerts and live events.

He added that the development is in line with Finas’ efforts to encourage the public to return to cinemas and live entertainment spaces following the prolonged restrictions due to the pandemic.