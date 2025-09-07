Ideas, skills and new fields key to future employment success

MERSING: Future employment success depends on the ability to realise ideas, enhance skills, and explore new fields according to Johor Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin.

He highlighted skills-based entrepreneurship as a particularly promising path that offers independence and significant income potential with flexible working arrangements.

Aznan emphasised that graduates should now aim to become job creators rather than just job seekers.

“The entrepreneurial spirit amongst community college graduates is becoming increasingly evident,“ he said during his speech at the 2025 Kolej Komuniti Johor convocation ceremony.

He noted initiatives like mobile workshops, rural e-commerce, and door-to-door engineering services emerging from graduates.

Aznan described graduates as agents of social revolution who have become micro-entrepreneurs and digital community leaders.

He specifically highlighted Technical and Vocational Education and Training graduates as unsung economic heroes revitalising industry and society.

These graduates contribute through critical fields including culinary arts, automotive technology, and information technology.

Aznan noted that technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Big Data Analytics now form a significant part of the employment sector.

“We are now in an era of skills revolution where TVET is no longer a secondary option but a primary pathway,“ he stated.

He emphasised that graduates must not only adapt to technological changes but master and creatively integrate these advancements.

A total of 615 graduates received their Diplomas and Certificates at the ceremony held at Politeknik Mersing. – Bernama