IGP assures strong security for WTD, WTC in Melaka

ALOR GAJAH: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is consistently prepared regarding security, particularly for large-scale international events such as World Tourism Day (WTD) and the World Tourism Conference (WTC), said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He assured the men in blue would assist the Melaka government by deploying personnel at the events scheduled for September next year.

“In terms of security, we will assist to the fullest. If there are any programmes which necessitate for the police to cooperate with the state government, we will assist, InsyaAllah,“ he said.

He told reporters at the ‘Jamuan Rakyat’ event held in conjunction with the Melaka State Tourism Programme with PDRM at Villa D’Acqua, Masjid Tanah, here today.

Present were Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Deputy Melaka Police Chief Datuk Md Nazri Zawawi.

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture had chosen Melaka to host WTD and WTC.

Earlier, Razarudin and Ab Rauf spent over an hour visiting and presenting contributions to three families and former police personnel who had retired around Masjid Tanah.

Meanwhile, Razarudin conveyed the department’s appreciation to the state government for providing a new district police headquarters for the Melaka Tengah area.

He said officers and personnel at the Melaka Tengah District Police Headquarters are now working in a more conducive environment at Wisma Amanah in Batu Berendam following their relocation from the old office in Banda Hilir.