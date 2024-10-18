Immediate allocation of RM150m for local authorities, did to tackle flash floods

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set aside an immediate allocation of RM150 million to local authorities and the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) to begin cleaning drains and dredging rivers in flood-hit areas.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also Finance Minister, while tabling the MADANI Budget 2025 in Dewan Rakyat today said that this allocation is intended to address the recent flash floods that hit the capital and several major towns.

“At the same time, disaster management at the national level will continue to be improved while expediting the implementation of flood mitigation projects involving collaboration with all contractors.

“Almost RM600 million has been allocated for the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA) in preparation for potential flood disasters. This includes over RM300 million that has been set aside for preparedness in the event of a disaster at any time.

“In addition, RM20 million in matching grants has been immediately allocated to the GLIC Foundation (government-linked investment companies) and GLCs (government-linked companies) to enhance the response and distribution of aid to victims in flood-hit areas,” he said.

Anwar said that local authorities and urban residents need to work together to ensure that clogged drains and ditches causing flash floods can be addressed immediately.

“To ensure prompt implementation, DID and local authorities are allowed to carry out procurements of up to RM1 million through quotation methods or by tendering among registered G1 to G3 contractors,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anwar said that the government has successfully completed eight flood mitigation projects valued at RM540 million.

“Twelve flood mitigation projects costing RM3 billion are being implemented and progressing on schedule, including in Sungai Damansara, Selangor; Sungai Likas in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah; Sungai Triang in Bera, Pahang; Sungai Tepoh and Banggol Air Lilih in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu; and the Integrated River Basin Development Phase 2 for the Kelantan River in Kota Bharu,” he said.

To avoid recurrence of sinkhole and landslide incidences, Anwar stated that several projects will be implemented, covering over RM250 million for slope repairs nationwide and RM21 million to address sinkhole issues in Kerian Laut, Perak, Kedah, and Perlis.

“In addition, RM10 million will be allocated to conduct a Geotechnical Study of Soil Layers on main roads around the Kuala Lumpur Golden Triangle,” he said.

