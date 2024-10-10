Immigration arrests 59 foreigners in prostitution den in Port Klang

PORT KLANG: The Malaysian Immigration Department (JIM) today busted a prostitution ring, believed to have been active for the past two years, operating from an abandoned shophouse in Jalan Kem here.

Its deputy director-general (Operations), Jafri Embok Taha said in the two-hour operation, conducted at about 12.30 pm today, a total of 60 foreign nationals were checked, with 58 of them arrested for offences under the Immigration Act.

He said those arrested comprised 28 men and 30 women, aged between 24 and 60 years old, who were Bangladeshi, Indian, Indonesian and Pakistani nationals.

“Based on information from the public, the police conducted a surveillance on the place for two to three months, and found a high presence of foreigners involved in immoral activities,“ he said when met by reporters after the operation.

“Our inspection found that the shophouse was rented for about RM400 to RM500 per month, and they (foreigners) rented rooms in it. Customers only needed to pay between RM50 and RM100 for the services of prostitutes,“

Jafri also said that all those detained have been sent to the Pekan Nanas Immigration Deport in Pontian, Johor for further investigations.

A Bernama survey during the operation found that the rooms believed to be used for prostitution activities were dull and smelly due to the lack of good ventilation, as well as being filled with condoms and lubricants.