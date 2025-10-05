Immigration Department seeks public help to locate two individuals for investigation

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department is seeking public assistance to locate two individuals to assist in investigations under the Immigration Act 1959/63.

In a statement today, the department identified the first individual as Zaw Htet Aung, a 22-year-old Myanmar national.

Zaw Htet Aung is also wanted in connection with a case under the Passport Act 1966.

The department is also seeking local man Mohd Ashri Awang, aged 59.

His last known address is Restoran Singgahsana, No. 22, Jalan TPS 1/7, Taman Pelangi Semenyih, Selangor.

Members of the public with information are urged to contact senior deputy assistant director Ella Fazlina Mat Misiah at 03-8880 3300 during office hours.

Information can also be channelled to the department’s Operations Room at 03-8880 1555 after office hours. – Bernama