Immigration Dept to introduce special digital pass from January 2025

PUTRAJAYA: The Immigration Department (JIM) will introduce an online special pass (eSP) starting January 2025, which is one of the initiatives to transform service delivery towards digitalization and speed up government transactions, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

A special pass is a document issued to foreigners to grant the holder the right to enter and stay in Malaysia for no more than thirty days based on regulation 14 of Immigration Regulations 1963.

According to Saifuddin Nasution, currently the application and issuance of special passes is carried out manually, meaning applicants need to be present physically at the counter to submit documents.

“On average, 50 per cent of the total transactions at the Social and Professional Visit Pass counter at the Visa, Pass and Permit Division of the Immigration Department are related to special pass applications and this has caused congestion.

“The implementation of the eSP will help reduce congestion among customers who come to deal at the counter and instill a new work culture in the silent office,“ he told reporters after attending the KDN Monthly Assembly here today, which was also attended by Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

For the record, in 2023, a total of 139,344 special passes were issued while as of October this year, a total of 119,019 special passes had been issued to foreigners.

He said any foreign national who is awaiting a decision for a new application or extension and exchange of a long-term social visit pass, a professional visit pass or who experienced problems such as being sick (hospitalised), a road accident, a natural disaster, being in a situation beyond the applicant’s control and other reasons deemed appropriate and reasonable can apply for the eSP facility.

“Basically, eSP is a convenience for applicants in managing immigration-related matters, especially in emergency situations or those that require special consideration,“ he said.

However, he stressed that the Ministry of Home Affairs does not compromise on security aspects, when the application process is done online.

Applicants must meet the conditions and qualifications set in accordance with the current policy in force and are required to upload the required supporting documents.

Each application will be carefully reviewed by officers to ensure that only foreigners who are truly eligible will be granted eSP facilities.

Applicants who do not meet the eligibility requirements or are not approved will be instructed to go to the nearest Immigration office for further inspection and clarification regarding the status of their application.