KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department has detained a total of 63 illegal immigrants and three locals in separate raids in Bukit Bintang and Dang Wangi here today as well as Kota Bharu, Tumpat and Tanah Merah, Kelantan yesterday.

The department said that five premises were checked during the raids in Kuala Lumpur starting at 4.05 pm.

“A total of 62 individuals were checked and 33 were detained, 27 Bangladeshi men, two Indian men, one Indonesian woman and three local employers,” the department said, adding that the employers, two men and a woman are being investigated under Section 56(1)(d) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for harbouring illegal immigrants.

Meanwhile, the department also detained 33 illegal immigrants - 20 Bangladeshi men, five Indonesian men, two Thai men, two Myanmar men, a Chinese man, a Nepali man and woman, as well as an Indonesian woman - in raids that began at 4.30 am in Kelantan.

All immigrants detained are being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) and 15 (1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, the department added.