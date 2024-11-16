Improving community harmony important agenda by ministry - Saraswathy

MELAKA: Improving community harmony is one of the important agendas in the Ministry of National Unity’s direction in line with the national agenda of developing Malaysia MADANI.

Deputy Minister of National Unity Senator K. Saraswathy said the pulse of the implementation to achieve the agenda of the agenda was the Harmoni MADANI initiative which highlighted the basic concept of national integration which is Understanding, Respect and Acceptance.

“The Harmoni MADANI slogan is synonymous with the Ministry of National Unity because the implementation of the Harmoni MADANI initiative started as early as February this year.

“Part of the initiative has already been implemented, including the Jejak Harmony Programme in nine locations, namely the Federal Territory of Labuan, Selangor, Pahang, Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah,“ she said here today.

She said this when launching the ministry’s World Tolerance Day Celebration which was also attended by Melaka Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

Saraswathy said another initiative was the ‘Interfaith Dialogue’ carried out in collaboration with the Harmony Committee and religious organisations in Penang, Selangor, Melaka and Sabah and the podcast session: Bicara Harmoni which highlighted the concept of sharing the noble values ??of Malaysian society.

She said several international programmes were also implemented, such as the World Interfaith Harmony Week and the International Religious Leaders Conference which was conducted with the coordination of the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim).

Regarding the World Tolerance Day Celebration, she said it was organised to increase understanding of the diversity of religions, cultures and customs towards strengthening harmony and unity.

A “Harmony Walk” was also held to mark the celebration, which included visits to houses of worship, museums and cultural buildings in Bandar Hilir and Jalan Harmoni.

Participants were also entertained with cultural performances along the one-kilometre walk at the Proclamation of Independence Memorial, Malaysia Architecture Museum, Christ Church Melaka, Stadthuys (Dutch Square), Malaysia-China Friendship Botanical Square, Melaka San Duo Temple, Sri Poyyatha Vinayaga Moorthi Temple, Kampung Kling Mosque, Cheng Hoon Teng Temple and the Teng Choo Hall.