PETALING JAYA: Incest cases have risen nationwide with 996 reported cases since 2021 up to October with victims as young as six targeted by their family members, particularly their biological father.

According to Kosmo, most incest cases take place in the home where the perpetrator is reportedly a sex and pornography addict on top of facing financial setbacks.

Bukit Aman Sexual, Women and Child Investigation Division (D11) principal assistant director Assistant Commissioner Siti Kamsiah Hassan pointed out that this trend is concerning with 245 cases reported in 2021, rising to 264 in 2022, 275 in 2023 and dropped to 212 this year so far.

Siti added that biological fathers make up 60% of incest cases.

“When perpetrators neglect their responsibilities as heads of households, they lose control over their urges.

“Most cases involve low-income families with limited education, and parents often fail to provide guidance on religion, morals, and affection to their children,“ Siti was quoted as saying.

Due to a lack of “entertainment” or restricted “access to sex workers”, as quoted, Siti Kamsiah reportedly said these perpetrators look to satisfy their desires at home, with their children becoming victims.

According to police data, it is shown that 303 incest cases involved biological fathers, followed with 297 cases involving stepfathers and 164 with uncles.

Incest victims consist of 443 cases represented by teenagers aged 13 to 15-years-old, said to be almost half of the 1,032 cases reported during this period.

Recounting a case, Siti said a victim was “manipulated” by her father who falsely claimed that their relationship was “acceptable”, as quoted.

The father then claimed he could restore the victims virginity by using traditional methods which reportedly resulted in the ongoing abuse from childhood into adulthood.

Even with the victim’s peers informing her on how wrong her situation was, she did not report her father out of “sympathy”, as quoted which led her mother, not able to bear the situation, to take action and place her in a shelter.

Siti then warned that perpetrators reoffend despite their previous jail sentences, also citing a case of a father who repeated similar acts against his grandchildren even though he served a 16-year prison sentence for raping his biological child.

She also asked for community leaders such as village heads and mosque imams to remain vigilant in identifying these issues.

“Additionally, the police are implementing special approaches like outreach programmes in public housing projects (PPR) and among the B40 group to engage children effectively,“ Siti was also quoted as saying.

She added that successful prevention relies on all parties involved working together.