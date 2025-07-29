Indian national gets 35 years, caning for murdering girlfriend in KL

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indian national has been sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane for murdering his girlfriend in 2022.

The High Court found Palwinder Singh, 28, guilty of strangling the 36-year-old woman after a sexual encounter in a Bukit Bintang hotel.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid ruled that the defence failed to cast reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

“The accused is found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code and sentenced to 35 years in prison and 12 strokes of the cane,“ he said.

The former technician was ordered to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on October 6, 2022.

The crime occurred in a hotel room on Jalan Alor between 8.30 pm and 9.20 pm that same day.

During mitigation, defence lawyer K. Viknesvaran argued for leniency, citing Palwinder Singh’s remorse and lack of prior offences.

Deputy public prosecutor Syajaratudur Abd Rahman represented the prosecution. – Bernama