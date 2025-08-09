Indigenous groups seek land rights recognition in memorandum to unity minister

BANTING: Jaringan Orang Asal SeMalaysia (JOAS) submitted a memorandum to the Ministry of National Unity today, marking Indigenous Peoples Day 2025.

The document was handed over by JOAS president Hellan Empaing Anak Chi Tungkat to Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang at Tadom Hill Resort.

It emphasised the protection of Indigenous land rights, customary territories, and natural resource management.

The memorandum also highlighted the leadership role of Indigenous communities in climate change solutions and intergenerational advocacy.

Inclusive governance and cultural resilience were key themes in the submission.

Aaron assured that the government would review the memorandum thoroughly before addressing the concerns raised.

“This memorandum will be studied by the government, and the concerns expressed will be given serious attention,“ he said.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to the Orang Asli community as part of Malaysia’s national identity.

The MADANI administration is prioritising Orang Asli welfare under the 13th Malaysia Plan, including revising the Orang Asli Act 1954.

Aaron encouraged greater participation from Indigenous communities in Rukun Tetangga initiatives for local development.

He stressed that such engagement strengthens social cohesion and access to government programmes.

Efforts to preserve Indigenous languages, heritage, and cultural arts will also receive full government support.

“Traditional knowledge is vital in addressing global challenges like climate change,“ he added.

This year’s Indigenous Day theme focused on environmental restoration through Indigenous wisdom.

The celebration honours the cultural contributions and rights of Malaysia’s Indigenous peoples. - Bernama