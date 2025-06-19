Indonesian couple nabbed in KL over immigration forgery ring

KUALA LUMPUR: An Indonesian husband and wife believed to be masterminds of an immigration document forgery syndicate were detained during a raid by Kuala Lumpur Immigration at a house in Kampung Pandan yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Immigration director Mohammed Saupee Wan Yusoff said the couple were among five Indonesians aged 35 to 65 detained during the 8 pm ‘Op Serkap’ raid, which followed a month-long intelligence operation by 15 officers.

The syndicate, suspected to have been operating for three years, offered illegal services such as producing fake Malaysian passes for RM50, falsifying cross-border stamps involving Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore, as well as removing security ink passports from for RM20.

“These forged documents appear genuine to the untrained eye, but immigration officers can spot the fakes,” he told reporters at the Home Ministry Complex here today.

Preliminary investigations revealed the fake security stamps were likely sourced from an international network based in Jakarta, with payments made in cash and online.

Seized items included a laptop, printers, counterfeit embassy seals from several countries, RM4,750 in cash, a Mazda, 17 passports, and forged marriage and birth certificates.

None of the individuals arrested possessed valid travel documents and are being investigated under Sections 55D, 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

All suspects are currently held at an immigration detention depot pending further action.

Meanwhile, the Repatriation Programme 2.0 launched on May 19 has seen the return of 1,911 undocumented migrants from 14 countries, generating RM912,720 in revenue.

Mohammed Saupee warned the public against falling prey to middlemen who attempt to bribe officers or deceive employers under the guise of expediting the programme.