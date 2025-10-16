Influenza cases at Malaysian higher education institutions under control - MOHE

SHAH ALAM: The spread of influenza among students at higher education institutions nationwide remains under control according to Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud.

He confirmed the Ministry of Higher Education has received reports of several student cases but implemented prompt control and treatment measures.

“I was informed that there have been several influenza cases reported on campuses, but all are under control, and do not involve any serious complications.”

“However, the Ministry of Health does not take this matter lightly, and continues to monitor the situation closely,” he stated during a press conference at Universiti Teknologi MARA Shah Alam.

Mustapha added that his ministry maintains constant communication with health authorities to stay updated on outbreak directives.

Earlier health ministry data revealed schools accounted for 352 influenza cases representing 65.8% of all infections from Epidemiological Week 1 to 41.

Kindergartens recorded 96 cases at 17.9% while higher learning institutions reported 35 cases constituting 6.5% of the total.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad noted infection clusters in higher education institutions surged significantly in recent weeks.

Cluster numbers jumped from eight in Epidemiological Week 39 to 111 in Week 40 before peaking at 202 in Week 41.

The trend shows expected decline after cluster numbers dropped to 56 starting October 12 in Epidemiological Week 42.

Mustapha earlier officiated the closing ceremony of the IPT Language Festival 2025 at Anjung Seri Budiman in UiTM Shah Alam.

The event was also attended by UiTM vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin. – Bernama