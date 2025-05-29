KUALA LUMPUR: In today’s increasingly challenging media environment, journalists who uphold transparency, responsibility and integrity serve a critical role, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

In a post on X in conjunction with National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025, celebrated today, Fadillah said democracy cannot function maturely without the work of journalists, and the voices of the people risk being drowned in a sea of misinformation.

He said journalists are more than just news conveyors — they are the eyes that witness reality, the ears that listen to the people, and the pens that shape public understanding of key issues and government policies.

Fadillah added that a free and responsible media is a strategic partner in building a progressive, united and resilient nation.

“My sincere appreciation to all media practitioners for your commitment and sacrifices in fulfilling your duty to the people and the country.

“Happy National Journalists’ Day 2025. Keep speaking the truth. Continue to be the voice of the people. Thank you once again for your service,” he said.

The HAWANA 2025 Grand Celebration will be held on June 14 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL).

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to officiate the event, which is expected to gather around 1,000 media practitioners from Malaysia and abroad.

Now in its fifth edition since its inception in 2018, HAWANA is held annually to honour the contributions of media professionals to the nation’s development.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, in a Facebook post, described journalists as guardians of integrity and key voices shaping the national narrative in today’s digital landscape.

He conveyed his appreciation to media professionals for their steadfast commitment to delivering accurate, timely, and ethical information.

“Behind every impactful headline are journalists who write with courage and a deep sense of responsibility.

“Many of my friends are journalists. I respect their dedication, admire their principles, and recognise the often-unseen sacrifices they make behind the news,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid also expressed hope that media practitioners will continue to uphold their work with sincerity and honesty, ensuring journalism remains guided by wisdom and transparency.