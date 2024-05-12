Investigating papers opened against cops who allegedly visited Golok entertainment outlet

TUMPAT: Kelantan police have opened investigation papers against three policemen suspected of visiting an entertainment outlet in Golok Thailand as well as involvement in drug abuse.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said they are conducting investigations into both cases in a transparent manner.

He added that police will not compromise on the matter and will monitor every personnel under its supervision.

“Since I reported for duty in Kelantan, I have told every one of them to be mindful of their discipline.

“I am serious when it comes to discipline, more so when it involves drug abuse among my personnel,” he told reporters after accompanying Kelantan Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud to visit the temporary relief centre at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tumpat here today.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husan was reported to have said that three policemen were believed to be involved in misconduct for visiting entertainment outlets in Golok.

The policemen, aged between 26 and 32 and holding the ranks of sergeant major, corporal and lance corporal, are under investigation by the Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS) at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK).

On Nov 10, JIPS at the Kelantan IPK received several images and videos showing police personnel suspected of visiting and socialising at an entertainment outlet in Golok using an illegal entry point and believed to have connections with illegal moneylenders.