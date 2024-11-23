Iot-driven oyster mushroom farming project boosts B40 income in Perlis

ARAU: An oyster mushroom farming project leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) technology expertise from Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) has successfully increased the income of the B40 group in Perlis.

UniMAP vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Zaliman Sauli said the ‘Driven for Community’ project started in 2021 with grants from the Perlis Bumiputera Entrepreneur Development Fund Programme and involves 24 participants from Arau, Kangar and Padang Besar.

He said the IoT technology enables participants to monitor and control humidity, temperature and water vapour levels within the mushroom houses for optimal production conditions.

“This is crucial as Perlis experiences extreme weather. The technology has enabled production to meet expectations of up to 480 kilogrammes of mushrooms per day,” he told reporters at the project launch here today.

The launch of the project in collaboration between UniMAP, TERAJU and the Economy Ministry was officiated by Bumiputera Agenda Steering Unit (TERAJU) Strategic Delivery Division senior director Mohd Najib Jaafar.

Zaliman said UniMAP’s research has enabled participants to improve the quality and quantity of mushroom yields by over 30 per cent, with projections of up to 60 per cent in the future.

“Harvesting periods have also been shortened from three months to two months, allowing participants to earn additional income ranging from RM5,000 to RM6,000 per harvest cycle,” he said.

Zaliman added that the project not only focuses on fresh oyster mushroom cultivation but includes the production of downstream products, such as mushroom-based patties, while spent mushroom substrates are recycled into organic fertilisers.

Meanwhile, Mohd Najib said the initiative has made a significant impact on social entrepreneurship and strengthened collaboration between UniMAP, TERAJU and industry players.

“It not only enhances participants’ incomes but also empowers them to remain competitive in the economy and contribute to local community development,” he said.