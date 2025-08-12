Ipoh City Council warns against fake kiosk application agents

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has denied appointing any intermediaries to handle kiosk applications within its jurisdiction.

A statement issued today clarified that recent social media posts claiming individuals could facilitate such applications for a fee of RM1,500, including licence costs, are false.

MBI emphasised that these promotions are misleading and urged the public to remain cautious.

“The council will not be liable for any losses suffered by those who engage with these unauthorised offers,“ the statement read.

Residents seeking accurate information on stall applications are advised to contact the Hawker Management Unit under MBI’s Department of Public Health and Municipal Services.

MBI also warned of legal action against parties misusing its name or damaging its reputation through false claims. – Bernama