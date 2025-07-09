Ipoh to host National Sports Day 2025 with exciting new events

IPOH: For the first time in over a decade, the National Sports Day 2025 (HSN 2025) will be held outside the Klang Valley, with Bulatan Sultan Azlan Shah in Ipoh, Perak selected as the main venue.

Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim announced the decision, citing the strong response to last year’s Perak state-level event.

The three-day celebration, scheduled from October 10 to 12, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Adam Adli highlighted the impressive turnout in Ipoh during the previous state-level event, expressing optimism that the national-level celebration will attract even greater participation.

In addition to HSN 2025, the KBS Masters Games 2025 will expand its offerings, increasing the number of sports from 12 to 19.

The event aims to promote inclusivity, encouraging Malaysians aged 40 to 60 to stay active through recreational and competitive sports.

Over 5,000 participants are expected for the second edition, featuring events such as aquatics, badminton, masters athletics, and pickleball. - Bernama