IRB launches OP Metro 3.0 to strengthen tax compliance in Klang Valley

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) today launched OP Metro 3.0 to strengthen the culture of tax compliance among taxpayers through a more strategic and focused approach.

The operation, which runs until June 20, is being conducted simultaneously around the Klang Valley with the involvement of various departments under IRB, including the Tax Compliance Sector, Investigation Sector, Revenue Collection Department, Intelligence and Profiling Department, Digital Department and Strategic Compliance Branch.

“OP Metro 3.0 is a continuation of OP Metro 2.0 held in February. This time, we are mobilising 590 officers and have identified 682 cases for action,” said IRB chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin in a statement today.

He said the operation was also joined by the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) to monitor corporate compliance, making it SSM’s second involvement after the OP Rejang carried out in Sarawak in April.

Targeted sectors for OP Metro 3.0 include construction, manufacturing, services, consultancy and wholesale trade. The operation focuses on four key activities, namely audit, collection, taxpayer verification and strategic compliance.

“Our focus is clear - firm against those who deliberately violate the law, tolerance and guidance for unintentional errors and appreciation for compliant taxpayers,” said Abu Tariq.

He stressed that the IRB’s main mission is to make tax compliance a culture rather than a burden, adding that appropriate action will be taken against defaulters.

Also present at the launch of OP Metro 3.0 were SSM CEO Datuk Nor Azimah Abdul Aziz and deputy CEO (Regulation and Enforcement) Amir Ahmad, as well as senior management of both agencies.

IRB is optimistic that strategic cooperation between enforcement agencies will continue to be strengthened in ensuring that tax policies are implemented well.

“Through the integration of expertise and resources, we are confident that tax policy implementation will be more efficient, extensive and structured,” he said.

Any enquiries can be directed to the Hasil Contact Centre (HCC) at 03-8911 1000 (domestic) / +603-8911 1000 (overseas), via HASiL Live Chat or the feedback form on HASiL’s official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/Public/.