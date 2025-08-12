IRB launches Ops Titan to combat tax evasion in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has launched a 10-day enforcement operation called Ops Titan to tackle tax non-compliance.

The operation targets aggressive tax planning strategies used by certain groups to evade taxes through related company transactions.

IRB stated that such manipulative practices threaten the fairness of the taxation system and require immediate action.

A total of 313 officers have been deployed to audit 103 companies across multiple industries as part of the operation.

IRB CEO Datuk Dr Abu Tariq Jamaluddin emphasised the importance of maintaining integrity and fairness in the tax system.

He highlighted that public confidence grows through positive engagement between taxpayers and the IRB.

For inquiries, the public can contact the IRB hotline at 03-8911 1000 or submit feedback via their official portal. - Bernama