Irdina Syifa, 22, missing from Penang condo since April 12

GEORGE TOWN: Police are on the lookout for a woman who was reported missing after leaving her home at the Vista Condominium in Relau near here since April 12.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the woman, Irdina Syifa Mohd Khairi, 22, who was last seen leaving her home, had not returned as of today.

“The woman is 160 centimetres (5.2 feet) tall and police are requesting for cooperation from the public who have seen or have any information about her to inform Sergeant Wan Marhani Abdul Raman at 0199337026,“ he said in a statement today.

He added that the public could also contact the Sungai Nibong police station at 04-6430222 or head to any nearby police station to provide information.