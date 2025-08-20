Ismail Sabri files reports over fake articles linking him to case

PETALING JAYA: Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pic) has thanked Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli for his clarification today, while confirming that police reports have been filed against a Facebook page that published defamatory articles linking him to recent controversies.

In a statement, today, Ismail Sabri expressed gratitude to Rafizi for dismissing false allegations that connected the former prime minister to the recent assault on Rafizi’s son and an unrelated private company scandal.

READ ALSO: Rafizi: Son’s attack not linked to Ismail Sabri or Khairy

The former prime minister revealed that his press secretary filed a police report at the Dang Wangi police station, Kuala Lumpur on Monday (August 18, 2025) against a Facebook page that published two false and defamatory articles.

“The entire content of the articles published on the Facebook page is completely untrue and maliciously intended to damage my reputation and good name,“ Ismail Sabri stated.

Beyond the police report, complaints have also been lodged with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Facebook itself, requesting immediate action against the page and its operators or owners.

The former premier emphasised his commitment to pursuing the matter through proper channels, stating he has instructed his lawyers to take further legal action against the parties involved.

The statement comes after Rafizi earlier clarified that the recent syringe attack on his 12-year-old son in Putrajaya was unrelated to either Ismail Sabri or former Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, describing attempts to link them as “malicious attempts to divert attention.”

Rafizi had revealed that his investigation focuses on an entrepreneur holding a Datuk Seri title and the dealings of his companies, categorically stating it has “nothing to do with Ismail Sabri, Khairy or any other politician.”

Ismail Sabri’s swift legal response demonstrates his determination to protect his reputation from false narratives circulating on social media platforms.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about the spread of misinformation through social media, particularly false allegations targeting public figures during sensitive political situations.

The former prime minister has called on authorities to conduct detailed investigations and take firm action against the Facebook account owners and operators, as well as anyone spreading the related articles.

His legal team’s involvement signals that civil action may follow the criminal complaints, potentially setting precedent for how public figures respond to coordinated misinformation campaigns.

The incident underscores the challenges faced by politicians in the digital age, where false allegations can spread rapidly before facts are established.