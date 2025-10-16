KBS to present youth bullying solutions to cabinet soon

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) is currently reviewing all feedback gathered from the Youth Roundtable Conference on bullying to identify the most suitable interventions to be implemented under the Rakan Muda programme.

KBS minister Hannah Yeoh said the ministry will also prepare a Cabinet memorandum as an information paper containing recommendations for other ministries to consider and collaborate on, as part of a whole-of-government approach to address bullying among youth.

“The memorandum is expected to be presented within two to three weeks.

“All forms of bullying, whether occurring in schools or outside, involving young people, require a whole-of-government approach that engages all agencies and stakeholders,” she told reporters after attending the Youth Roundtable Conference on Ending the Culture of Bullying and Building a Caring Generation.

Yeoh also said the proposed mentoring component will also be implemented under Rakan Muda through the Rakan Prihatin lifestyle programme.

“What KBS is doing is a complementary effort. The Legal Affairs Division is currently conducting town hall sessions, and KBS is supporting these efforts through roundtable discussions so that we can provide supplementary or additional perspectives to assist.

“As I mentioned earlier, this requires the involvement of the Health Ministry as well as the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry.

Yeoh said one of the most interesting proposals raised by NGOs was the importance of establishing a mentoring system involving older youth, known as a “big brother, big sister” approach, as well as introducing professional youth workers.

“We need more mentoring systems because they allow other groups to step in and help. Teachers and PIBG members already have core responsibilities and may not have the time to address specific cases.

“There are many young people and NGOs who are willing to help, and there’s space for them to do so,” she said.

However, she stressed that all mentors and volunteers must first be trained to ensure the advice they provide is professional and accurate.