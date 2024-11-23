JAIS to take stern action against unauthorised zakat collectors

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) will take stern action against individuals or parties collecting zakat (tithe) in the state without credentials from the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS)

JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad said the department was aware of certain individuals and parties using mosques or surau to carry out infak programmes but labeling them as zakat.

He said that such actions were an offence, and donations made with the intention of paying zakat would be invalid, not exempting the individual from their zakat obligation.

“Following this, JAIS has issued compliance guidelines and control measures for the collection of zakat, wakaf, and infak in mosques and surau across Selangor, through a circular dated Nov 11, 2024.

“Mosque and surau administrators could face legal action for allowing zakat collection by individuals or parties without credentials from MAIS,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Shahzihan said the action was in accordance with Section 37 of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995, which provides for a fine of no more than RM3,000, or a prison term of up to two years, or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, he stated that as of September 2024, 71,000 poor and asnaf families were registered with the Selangor Zakat Board (LZS), with RM1.36 billion required to support them.

“If zakat funds are collected and distributed in violation of regulations, it will not only lead to legal consequences but also cause leakages, hindering the continued spiritual and socioeconomic development of Muslims in Selangor,” he said.