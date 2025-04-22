JAKIM orders recall of Indonesian food products over porcine DNA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) has ordered the immediate recall of several imported food products from Indonesia after tests revealed they contained porcine (pig DNA).

JAKIM director-general, Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the affected products may compromise halal standards and urged importers to contact the agency to arrange for their removal from the market.

“Protecting the rights of Muslim consumers and maintaining the integrity of our halal certification system are top priorities,” he said in a statement today.

The recall follows an announcement by Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Agency (BPJPH), after a joint investigation with the National Agency of Drug and Food Control (BPOM) found traces of porcine DNA in 11 batches of nine food products.

Of these, nine batches from seven products were found to have halal certification, while two batches from two products were uncertified, as listed at https://bpjph.halal.go.id/detail/siaran-pers.

Sirajuddin stated that JAKIM is collaborating with the State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) and the State Islamic Departments (JAIN) to monitor and inspect any flagged products that may have reached the local market.

Consumers are being encouraged to report sightings of the affected items through JAKIM’s complaint portal at https://islam.spab.gov.my/eApps/system/index.do.