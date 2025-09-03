Jalan Johar and Jalan Beringin access to open in stages from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Access to and from Jalan Johar and Jalan Beringin in Pusat Bandar Damansara will open in stages starting tomorrow.

The Malaysian Highway Authority confirmed the roads connect directly to the Sprint Highway traffic dispersal system.

The Jalan Beringin flyover towards Kuala Lumpur will open on September 4 at 6.00 am.

Full two-way access on both Jalan Johar and Jalan Beringin will commence on September 15 at 12.01 am.

This phased opening follows discussions between the highway authority, developer Impian Ekspresi Sdn Bhd, and Sprint regarding operation and maintenance costs.

Road user safety remains the top priority throughout this access implementation process.

A joint site inspection for Certificate of Completion and Compliance occurred on August 6.

Developer repair works are expected to conclude today, ensuring all safety standards are met before opening.

The authority will continuously monitor safety aspects and traffic flow to maintain optimal conditions. – Bernama