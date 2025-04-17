KUALA LUMPUR: The chief editor and deputy chief sub-editor of the Sin Chew Daily will be called to give their statements to the police today regarding the flag error featured on its frontpage illustration of Jalur Gemilang.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the statements of the two individuals would be recorded at the Classified Crime Investigation Unit Office of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Bukit Aman Headquarters at 1 pm today.

He said the Chief Editor is the person responsible for approving the publication of the illustration, while the Deputy Chief Sub Editor is the graphic designer of the flag illustration.

“The case is being investigated under Section 3(1)(c) of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act 1963 and Section 4(1)(b) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984,“ he said when contacted here today.

Razarudin said that the police had received 13 reports regarding the issue nationwide.

The Chinese-language newspaper had published an incomplete illustration of the Jalur Gemilang, without the crescent moon, on its front page last Tuesday in conjunction with the coverage of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Malaysia.

The incident drew criticism from various quarters, including His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, who said the mistake of displaying the Jalur Gemilang without the crescent moon could trigger public sensitivities and is unacceptable.

Subsequently, the newspaper issued an apology for the mistake, explaining that it was an unintentional technical error.