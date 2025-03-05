James a wonderful person, a dear friend - Sarawak Governor

KUCHING: Yang Dipertua Negeri of Sarawak Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, have extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of veteran journalist James Alexander Ritchie, who passed away today at the Sarawak General Hospital.

In a statement today, Wan Junaidi described James, better known as James Ritchie, as a wonderful person and a dear friend.

“ I will always remember and cherish the memory of him as the son of my Commissioner, a friend and co-writer in our books.

“He was always very generous with words of praise for me. I have known him since his school days at St Thomas’ secondary school, Kuching,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi recalled his early connection with the Ritchie family when he served as Aide-de-Camp (ADC) to James’ father, Datuk Seri John Ritchie, the Police Commissioner of Sarawak in 1968.

“Yet, I was not treated like an officer of the Force serving the Commissioner but as a member of the family. We continued to be friends until today,” he added.

The Sarawak Governor also revealed that both of them were scheduled to have a meeting on Monday (May 5) to discuss the progress of James’ writing of a book about him.

“... but God had other plans for him. Our hearts go out to his family during this difficult time. May his family be surrounded by love and support as they go through this difficult time and may the cherished memories of their loved one bring them solace and strength,” he said.

The passing of James, 75, was confirmed by Datuk Seri Robert Jacob Ridu, a former Sarawak State Assembly speaker and a family member, in a short statement.

James, who began his journalism career in 1971 and served the industry for five decades, was awarded the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2024 Award in a celebration held here last year.

The award was presented by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in recognition of his lifelong contributions to Malaysian journalism.

Starting as a cadet journalist at the Straits Times in the federal capital at the age of 23, James slowly climbed the career ladder in the journalism industry, particularly in Sarawak.

Covering high-profile cases, stories that he wrote had ranged from the raid of the Japanese Red Army on the American Embassy at the AIA building in Kuala Lumpur, the capture of “Master of Disguise” Lai See Kiaw, as well as notorious gangster Wong Swee Chin, infamously known as ‘Botak Chin’.

He has held several prominent roles in journalism and media throughout his career, including as Sarawak New Straits Times journalist in 1981, Public Relations Officer at the Sarawak Chief Minister’s Department (1998), and Media Consultant for Sarawak Digest (2022).

His other positions include special writer at Sarawak Tribune in 2022, Editorial Advisor and Executive Director at Eastern Times (2006), and Executive Director at New Sarawak Tribune (2010).

His significant contributions to writing and journalism have earned him much recognition, including the Shell Kenyalang Gold Award, AZAM Press Award, and Ang Lai Soon Gold Award.