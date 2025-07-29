Museums transform into learning, social hubs in Malaysia

BALING: Museums are no longer just repositories of artefacts but have evolved into dynamic centres for learning and social engagement, according to Deputy Minister of National Unity K. Saraswathy.

Speaking at the Kembara Ilmu Jom Gi Baling community outreach event, she emphasised the shift towards community-based museum management, where public participation plays a key role.

“Through this approach, the community is not merely visitors but also strategic partners in the research, preservation, conservation and development of exhibition content and museum activities,” Saraswathy said.

The event, held at Dusun Tok Wak, was part of the national-level International Museum Day Festival.

She highlighted that museums serve as collaborative platforms between institutions and the public, fostering a sense of ownership.

“History, heritage, and culture are powerful tools in shaping national identity and strengthening unity among the multiracial Malaysian society,” she added.

The community-based museum concept strengthens public involvement in safeguarding cultural heritage, ensuring that local traditions and histories are valued.

Saraswathy noted that this approach also promotes intergenerational knowledge exchange, allowing communities to contribute to museum programmes.

“The community-based museum approach not only strengthens the relationship between cultural institutions and the public but also helps preserve the identity of communities often sidelined from the mainstream,” she said.

The Kembara Ilmu Jom Gi Baling programme, organised by the Ministry of National Unity and the Department of Museums Malaysia, featured activities such as visits to Gua Sireh and the Baling Negotiation Gallery, along with food basket distributions to the Kensiu Orang Asli community and asnaf individuals. – Bernama