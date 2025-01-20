KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is set to receive three new AgustaWestland AW139 helicopters next year, to enhance its rescue capabilities, particularly in remote areas and regions facing challenges.

Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said the acquisition of these new assets is a strategic move, aimed at bolstering the preparedness and operational effectiveness of the JBPM.

“I hope that the helicopters can arrive this year as well, but the timeline depends on the manufacturer. We will prioritise JBPM’s needs. The AgustaWestland AW139 model has proven to be the most efficient,” he said.

“The MADANI government is deeply focused on JBPM’s preparedness. That’s why this year, the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has allocated approximately RM220 million to continue providing new assets and acquisitions.

Nga said this at a press conference, after the launch of the Festive Season Preparedness in conjunction with the 2025 Chinese New Year - Op Siaga Raya, which was also attended by JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad.

Meanwhile, Nga reported that property losses due to fires decreased to approximately RM1.56 billion last year, compared with RM2.63 billion the previous year.

He added that a total of 2,204 fire cases were reported during the Chinese New Year celebrations last year. Nga advised all parties, including those returning to their hometowns, to take fire prevention measures before embarking on their journey.

As part of preparedness measures, Nga announced that leave for 70 per cent of firefighters, roughly 12,000 personnel nationwide, had been frozen during this year’s festive period, in addition to the assistance provided by 375 volunteer firefighters.

When asked about the body mass index (BMI) readings of firefighters, he explained that JBPM continues to consider BMI as the main criterion for promotions, with the maximum limit set at 30.

However, he did not rule out holding discussions with the JBPM director-general, to review the new BMI level implemented by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), which is set at BMI 28, starting next year.