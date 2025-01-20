PM Anwar meets EU leaders to strengthen M’sia-EU ties, regional cooperation

BRUSSELS: Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim met leaders of the European Union (EU) at the Europa Building here today.

Upon arriving at the seat of the European Council and Council of the European Union, Anwar, who is here on a two-day working visit to Belgium, met with Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy cum Vice-President of the European Commission.

This was followed by a meeting with the European Council president Antonio Costa where both leaders discussed ways to deepen Malaysia-EU ties and regional cooperation.

As the current chair of ASEAN, Anwar took the opportunity through the working visit to highlight Malaysia’s priorities in the direction of the Malaysian chairmanship, which is themed ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

Among matters discussed during the meetings were efforts to enhance trade and investment, the move to resume talk on FTA, the ceasefire in Palestine and the Ukraine-Russia war.

In a historic moment for Malaysia-EU relations, Anwar and European Union (EU) president Ursula von der Leyen announced on Monday the resumption of negotiations for the Malaysia-EU Free Trade Agreement (MEUFTA).

The announcement was made several hours before the premier’s meeting with the EU leaders in Brussels, which is considered the seat of the union.

Negotiations for the FTA started in 2010 but were stalled in 2012 following Malaysia’s reservations over the EU’s palm oil procurement policies, subsidies and sustainability clauses.

During his visit here, Anwar was accompanied by Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Also present was Malaysia’s ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union (EU), Datuk Mohd Khalid Abbasi Abdul Razak.

In 2023, the EU was Malaysia’s fourth largest trading partner, with trade reaching RM206.79 billion.

From January to November 2024, Malaysia’s trade with the EU grew by 5.2 per cent to RM200 billion compared with the same period in 2023.

As of 2023, EU investments in Malaysia have generated over 153,000 jobs through 1,323 projects valued at RM227.9 billion.

Meanwhile, the prime minister said in a Facebook post today that during the meeting with De Croo several matters related to education, investment and trade were discussed.

“This includes (discussions on) a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union as well as international issues such as the crisis in Gaza, Myanmar and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“We believe, and are in line to continue to strengthen relations and form synergies of cooperation towards global security, stability and prosperity,“ Anwar said.