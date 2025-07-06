JBPM plans 38 fire safety learning centres nationwide in 3 years

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has set an ambitious target to establish 38 new Community Fire Learning Centres (CFLCs) nationwide within the next three years. This initiative aims to transform fire stations into educational hubs, promoting fire safety awareness among the public.

Currently, seven CFLCs are operational in key locations, including the Jalan Hang Tuah Fire and Rescue Station in Kuala Lumpur, JBPM Johor Headquarters, Kuantan Station in Pahang, Ayer Keroh Station in Melaka, Precinct 14 Station in Putrajaya, and the Batu Lintang and Serian Stations in Sarawak.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad highlighted that these centres mark a shift in fire station functions—from emergency response units to community education spaces. “CFLCs provide a platform for the community to visit fire stations, learn about safety, and gain practical knowledge in fire prevention,“ he said during the launch of the Precinct 14 CFLC.

The centres will feature interactive modules, including fire extinguishing demonstrations, rescue tool usage, and emergency drills. Nor Hisham emphasised that fostering a safety culture is a shared responsibility, not just limited to firefighters.

“CFLCs will also function as inclusive, community-friendly learning centres offering experiential education, with child-friendly approaches and engaging, outdoor-style activities,“ he added.

This initiative aligns with JBPM’s mission to strengthen public engagement through structured fire safety education. The Precinct 14 CFLC was developed in collaboration with Putrajaya Holdings Sdn Bhd (PJH), reflecting a joint commitment to community well-being.