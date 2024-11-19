JBPM to focus on five states set to be hit by unexpected downpours

SEREMBAN: The Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is focusing on five states - Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Johor and western Sarawak - which are expected to be exposed to unexpected rain next month that could cause flooding.

Its director-general, Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said JBPM and the Malaysian Meteorological Department, together with other agencies, are monitoring in detail the tropical monsoon surge phenomenon or low atmospheric pressure, which could result in high-intensity downpours in several high-risk areas in those states.

“Instructions have been given to focus on the affected states, including logistical assistance from neighbouring states or inter-district mobilisation. I fear that there may be five or six tropical monsoon surge incidents based on previous Northeast Monsoon seasons.

“If there is heavy rain and flooding simultaneously with high tide from Dec 16-18, we will give our utmost focus, that is our priority,” he told reporters after officiating the Rank Conferment Ceremony for Fire Department Superintendents of Grades KB54, KB52, KB48 and KB44 for 68 officers today.

He said the JBPM is also prepared with 24,263 personnel, involving 13,646 full-time staff, 2,196 auxiliary firefighters and 8,421 volunteer firefighters, to face the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) season, including various necessary assets.

Meanwhile, he said the improvements being carried out in the JBPM are on the right track, with 13 states awarded five stars and two states with four stars, compared to last year when just four states earned four stars.

“So, we are targeting for 2026 to have every state achieve five-star recognition and, thus, ensure JBPM provides the best services to the people. This star ranking will ensure every aspect of firefighting management across all locations is closely monitored and standardised,” he said.