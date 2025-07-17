Jelajah Komuniti Digital boosts rural tech skills in Belaga

BELAGA: The Ministry of Digital is stepping up efforts to close the digital gap in rural Sarawak through its ‘Jelajah Komuniti Digital’ initiative at SMK Belaga.

The programme, designed to strengthen digital literacy, is a joint effort between the ministry, the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP), MYNIC Bhd, and Alibaba Cloud.

Deputy Digital Minister Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong reiterated the ministry’s dedication to inclusive digital growth, ensuring no community is excluded from technological advancements.

“We urge all Malaysians to embrace a digital-first approach as the backbone of a thriving digital economy,“ he said during the launch.

The sessions covered digital education, personal data security, digital identity management, and introductory AI training.

Over 300 students, 40 community leaders, and government agency representatives participated, gaining hands-on experience in cloud computing and AI through Alibaba Cloud’s interactive modules.

Wilson also engaged with attendees in an open dialogue, reinforcing the government’s push for nationwide digital inclusivity.

The initiative aligns with Malaysia’s goal of becoming a competitive, digitally inclusive economy. - BERNAMA