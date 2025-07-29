JENDELA Phase 2 starts September with hybrid telecom approach

KUALA LUMPUR: The second phase of Malaysia’s National Digital Network (JENDELA) will start in September, adopting a hybrid approach to speed up nationwide connectivity, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil announced.

Nearly 3,000 sites will be upgraded under Phase 2, moving away from traditional tower construction.

“We are considering hybrid solutions, like 30-metre monopoles, instead of full-sized towers where feasible. This will accelerate deployment,“ Fahmi said during a Dewan Rakyat session.

The minister was responding to Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng, who raised concerns over poor 4G and 5G coverage in rural schools.

Fahmi confirmed that 4G coverage in Julau’s populated areas has reached 58.28 per cent, with 43 new telecom towers and 44 upgraded transmitter stations completed as of June 30.

Fibre-optic access has also been extended to 1,391 premises.

However, 5G rollout in Julau is still under review, with priority given to urban and industrial zones.

“Rural areas, including Julau, will receive 5G in stages based on infrastructure readiness,“ he added.

Sarawak’s SMART 600 initiative is complementing federal efforts, with 29 new towers already operational and 15 under construction.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has partnered with Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) to boost connectivity in the state.

Additionally, 12 Point of Presence (PoP) broadband hubs in Julau now offer high-speed internet, with 1,225 subscription ports supporting speeds up to 1Gbps. – Bernama