JKR activates disaster operation rooms, application system to face MTL

KUALA LUMPUR: The Works Ministry (KKR) through the Department of Public Works (JKR) has raised the level of preparedness to deal with the North East Monsoon (MTL) from November 5 until March 2025, with the operation of the Disaster Operations Room (BiGBen) and the JKR eDisaster System mobile application upgraded.

The minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the integrated operation of BiGBen and the JKR eDisaster System is not only for the public, but is able to be a reference source for all stakeholders, especially the agencies involved for more efficient coordination and national disaster management.

He said BiGBen serves as a one-stop information centre for disasters such as floods, landslides, collapsed roads and damaged or collapsed bridges, which involve JKR’s supervision of assets along state and federal roads.

“Among the main benefits is information on road closures as well as alternative route information to enable road users to plan their journeys during the season.

“The operation of BiGBen is categorised in three stages depending on the situation during the disaster, namely the Early Warning System stage, the Integrated Communication Centre stage and the Rapid Action Centre stage,“ he said in a statement today.

Nanta said BiGBen, which is led by the JKR Disaster Operations Room Secretariat, consists of JKR employees at the JKR Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur with the collaboration of state and district JKR who play a role in updating disaster information through the Disaster Management Official Website.

He said the JKR eDisaster System application is an integrated platform that integrates data on the Disaster Management Site is accessed directly on mobile phones and can be downloaded for free from Apple App Store and Google Play.

For users who need to use the road during the MTL, they can plan their journey by checking the status of the road route through the JKR Malaysia Disaster Management Website (bencana.jkr.gov.my), the JKR eBencana application, Facebook BIGBEN - JKR Malaysia Disaster Operations Room and X account on Road Facility Maintenance Branch (https://x.com/@CSFJ_JKR).