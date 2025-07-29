Johor approves 42 data centre projects in Q2 2025

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor has approved 42 data centre construction projects in the second quarter of 2025, solidifying its status as a leader in digital investment and high-tech economic growth.

The announcement was made by Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, who highlighted the state’s role in advancing the Johor-Singapore Economic Zone and Johor Digital Plan.

The Johor Data Centre Development Taskforce, co-chaired by Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh and Lee Ting Han, reviewed seven additional applications for data centre projects in Greater Johor Bahru.

The task force, coordinated by PLANMalaysia, ensures a structured approach involving key technical agencies.

Mohd Jafni emphasised that data centres will be strategically located in industrial zones like Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), Sedenak, and Pasir Gudang.

These areas offer critical infrastructure, including major highways, high-capacity power grids, and proximity to ports and airports.

A total of 7,618 acres of industrial land have been allocated for such developments, with IBTEC alone dedicating 600 acres.

To prevent land use conflicts, new approvals within Johor Bahru City Council and Iskandar Puteri City Council areas will be limited.

The approval process is stringent, requiring compliance with noise control, architectural standards, and environmental risk management.

Johor is also pioneering Tier 4 data centre technology, the highest standard for reliability, featuring air-cooling and wastewater recycling systems developed with Indah Water Konsortium and Johor Special Water. – Bernama