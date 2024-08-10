Johor employers reminded to give ample time for workers to perform Friday prayers

JOHOR BAHRU: All employers in Johor have been reminded to comply with the decree of the Acting Johor Sultan Tunku Mahkota Ismail to provide sufficient time and space for Muslim workers to perform Friday prayers when the weekend off days are reverted to Saturday and Sunday, starting Jan 1 next year.

State Investment, Trade, Consumer Affairs and Human Resources Committee chairman Lee Ting Han said action may be taken against employers who fail to comply.

“As has been decreed, we will hold more in-depth engagement sessions with the Labour Department (JTK) as well as with industry players and employers soon so that the order can be effectively implemented,“ he told reporters after the Green Legacy Johor Summit 2024 programme at the Persada Johor International Convention Centre here today.

According to Lee, the weekend off-day adjustment has been well received by workers, parents, and the state’s private and banking sectors.

“This change will increase overall productivity in Johor as working hours align between the government administration and the economic and banking sectors in Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

“Besides that, the retail sector will experience a positive impact when parents can spend more time with their children on weekends,“ he said.

Yesterday, Tunku Mahkota Ismail announced that the adjustment received the consent of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia and input from the Johor Islamic Religious Department.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi was reported as saying that the change would involve all residents in Johor, particularly 587,343 students and 1.948 million workers in the public and private sectors.