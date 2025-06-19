JOHOR BAHRU: The Johor government is in talks with ride-hailing company Grab to update the Cross-Border Travel Agreement, aiming to further streamline travel between Johor and Singapore.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a statement today, said the discussions were among the key matters raised during a recent meeting with Grab’s senior management.

He said the talks form part of broader efforts to enhance Johor’s tourism and transportation sectors ahead of Visit Johor Year 2026 (TMJ 2026).

“The discussions also explored potential cross-border collaborations involving the Malaysian and Singaporean transport ministries, alongside the role of Grab and other public transport providers in facilitating smoother travel between the two countries,” he said.

Onn Hafiz also revealed plans to introduce an integrated physical and digital platform to showcase must-visit attractions in Johor.

This initiative, he said, holds strong potential to help tourists access information more easily online and offline, while further boosting the state’s tourism sector.

“It will also create new income opportunities for the people, stimulate the local economy and position Johor as a modern, open and globally welcoming state. Insya-Allah,” he said.