Johor KPDN busts illegal LPG storage in Ulu Tiram raid

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) in Johor has dismantled an illegal operation involving the misappropriation of subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) intended for the black market and industrial sector.

The raid, conducted in Ulu Tiram, led to the arrest of five foreign workers and the seizure of 1,357 LPG cylinders worth RM280,000.

Johor KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo confirmed the operation, codenamed Op Gasak, was carried out in collaboration with KPDN Putrajaya.

“We found equipment used for decanting LPG into tankers for illegal resale. The five suspects, aged between 30 and 40, were caught in the act,“ she said during a press conference at the raid site.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the duration of the illegal activity and the supply chain behind it.

“We are tracing the source of the LPG cylinders and their distribution network,“ Lilis added.

The subsidised gas, meant for household use, was being sold at inflated prices to industrial buyers.

The case is being probed under Section 1 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Authorities urge the public to report similar activities via [e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my](mailto:e-aduan@kpdn.gov.my), hotline 1800886800, the KPDN Ez ADU app, or WhatsApp 0198488000. – Bernama