KLUANG: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) in Johor has crippled a syndicate misappropriating subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) operating under the guise of a palm oil weighing centre in Machap on Wednesday.

Its director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said the scheme was uncovered during a joint raid with the Putrajaya branch at 8 pm, during which they discovered 1,176 gas cylinders, both empty and filled, estimated to weigh 4,000 kilogrammes (kg) and worth RM200,000. Also found at the premises was a lorry tank.

“The modus operandi of the syndicate is using an old storage facility behind the palm oil collection and weighing centre to transfer subsidised 14kg LPG into a lorry tank using a method known as decanting.

“It is believed that the misappropriated gas was intended for industrial use. Further investigation is underway to determine whether it was meant for the local market or otherwise,” she told a press conference here today.

Two workers, a local and an Indonesian national, both in their 30s, were also arrested following the raid.

The case is being investigated under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.