BATU PAHAT: Johor is the latest state to ban the teachings, beliefs, and practices of followers of GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), in line with the ruling by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs Malaysia (MKI).

Johor Mufti Datuk Yahya Ahmad said the GISBH movement was found to be contradictory to Islamic teachings and faith.

He said the decision has been presented to the Acting Sultan of Johor Tunku Mahkota Ismail and is being gazetted, allowing enforcement actions to be carried out soon.

“We will collaborate with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian Islamic Development Department (Jakim) to monitor the teachings, which is feared to be spread online,“ he told reporters after the opening of the Johor Fatwa Education Seminar at Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) today.

Previously, Perlis, Selangor, Pahang, Sabah, Melaka, and Penang issued fatwas, declaring the teachings of GISBH as deviant and unlawful.

Yahya also stressed that the fatwa banning the Qadiani teachings, issued in the 1960s, is still in effect, adding that attempts have been made in recent times to revive the teachings.

“Founded by Mirza Ghulam Ahmad from India, the Qadiani teachings are deviant and contrary to Islamic teachings... It has been established through a fatwa that Muslims in Johor who believe in or follow these teachings may be considered to have deviated.

“Anyone involved with this (Qadiani) teachings will be subject to action based on the provisions of the law,“ he added.