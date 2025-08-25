Johor launches anti-bullying campaign across 1,195 schools simultaneously

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 1,195 schools across Johor implemented the state-level Anti-Bullying Campaign simultaneously today to ensure schools remain free from bullying and safe for learning and character development.

State Education and Information Committee chairman Aznan Tamin stated this initiative forms part of the Johor Safe Zone programme aimed at ensuring peace, safety and prosperity for future generations.

“This initiative symbolises the unity of all parties, including the state government, agencies, departments, teaching staff and students to raise awareness that ‘bullying is not a Johor culture’,“ he posted on Facebook.

He called upon all Johor residents to continue collaborating with the state government to address the bullying culture effectively.

The Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, recently urged state residents to collaborate with authorities in combating bullying and implementing stricter enforcement measures.

The Johor government has established a 24-hour Bullying Complaint Hotline at 03-88849325 and via WhatsApp at 014-8009325 for easier reporting access. – Bernama